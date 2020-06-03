Norwalk News: Moving Up Ceremonies

#Norwalk CT– On June 4, 2020, Nathan Hale Middle School and West Rocks Middle School will be hosting drive-thru moving up ceremonies. NMHS will be from 1500-1930 and WRMS will be from 1500-1900. This will cause an increase of vehicles in the vicinity of both schools (Strawberry Hill and West Rocks Road) which will cause traffic delays. Our officers will be on hand to assist with traffic and safety. We encourage drivers to use alternate routes during this time to avoid traffic delays.

If you would like to move up then visit our sponsor: