Requested Updates Provided

2020-06-23 #Bridgeport @bptpolice– Special thanks to Captain Brian Fitzgerald for his professionalism in providing the information requested:

On June 23, 2020, at approximately 0040 hours, a 28-year-old male called police to report he was shot at the intersection Fairfield Avenue and Ellsworth Street. A motor vehicle accident was discovered by officers at this location with the victim seated in the driver’s seat, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and then transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital where his condition is listed as critical, but stable.

A crime scene was located on Hanson Street where detectives determined the shooting actually occurred. The victim fled the area after being shot and subsequently was involved in a single-car motor vehicle accident where he was found by officers.

On June 23, 2020 at 1116 hours, police dispatch began receiving calls of shots fired in the area of 379 Dover Street. Officers arriving on the scene found a 32-year-old male shot in the leg at this location. The victim was transported by medics to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting was the result of a neighbor dispute. Detectives and officers received information that the shooting suspect was still inside his residence at 381 Dover Street. Officers secured the premises and the police Emergency Services Unit was requested to the scene. Attempts to contact occupants inside the house were unsuccessful. After approximately one hour, officers from the Emergency Services Unit detained a male who emerged from the home. This person was determined not to be the shooting suspect. The home was cleared and secured by officers. Both shooting investigations are ongoing.

Homicide victim identification:

The victim killed at Fairfield Avenue/ Albion Street is identified as Eugene Stinson, 18 of Bridgeport.

The victim killed at 750 William Street is identified as Wayne Wollcock, 52 of unknown address.

