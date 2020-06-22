Special Session For Police Accountability

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the package of legislative proposals announced today by the Senate Democratic caucus:

“I plan on calling the General Assembly into special session during the month of July to address the issues of police accountability and expanding access to absentee ballots. There’s still more that we need to do in addition to those issues to address the complex and difficult problems of racial and economic inequality. I look forward to working with legislators and other stakeholders on those issues during the next regular session.”

