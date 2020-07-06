Fairfield Updates

Beaches: The 4th of July weekend is usually one of the busiest weekends at the beach. I implore residents to wear face coverings when walking on the beach, at the concession stand or in the restrooms. Please keep 15′ distance between your family and other groups.

After receiving many emails and calls regarding people using the Bob’s store shopping center on South Pine Creek Road for beach parking, I reached out to the property manager. He graciously agreed to allow for signage and for law enforcement to monitor the parking lot and ticket anyone using the lot for beach parking.

Libraries: The libraries will remain closed for in-person services through the month of July. We are diligently working to improve the number of residents served through curbside pick up and on plans for the future to allow for access to computers and other resources.

Skate Park: The skate park continues to present challenges for the Town. Effective July 6th, the skate park will open for Fairfield residents only. All participants will sign a waiver available at the Parks & Recreation Office and a sticker will be provided for entry into the park. For more information, click here.

Summer Concerts: Concerts on Sherman Green will resume on July 5th with strict adherence to distancing. We look forward to providing this continued tradition to our residents. More information here.

