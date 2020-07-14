Westport News: Failure To Appear

#Westport CT– On the morning of Sunday, July 12, 2020, Samuel Rivera-Romero responded to Westport Police headquarters in regard to an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Computer checks confirmed that Rivera-Romero was the subject of an active court-ordered warrant for failure to appear in the second degree. This was stemming from an original arrest by this agency for motor vehicle violations. Based on the warrant, Rivera-Romero was charged with 53a-173 Failure to Appear Second Degree. Bond for this charge was court-set at $500.00. Rivera-Romero was able to post this bond and was released from custody. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court on the morning of Monday, July 20, 2020.

