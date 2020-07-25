Westport Weekend Beach Traffic and Possible Overcrowding May Result in Closures

Westport, CT – Residents are reminded once again that weekend traffic and possible overcrowding at town beaches may result in early closure. In an abundance of caution and to ensure public health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the beach reaches a capacity where it is deemed impossible to maintain social distancing, it will be closed to additional beachgoers. Signage at key intersections on local roadways will inform drivers if the beach is closed, and traffic will be diverted from the area. Drop-offs and parking on local streets to avoid the parking lots will not be allowed.

Residents who wish to spend the day at the beach are advised to arrive before 10 am. If the beach closes, it may re-open mid to late afternoon, provided safer conditions relative to crowds and social distancing are observed at that time. The Town will make every effort to inform residents of the current conditions throughout the day via the Town of Westport and Parks and Recreation Department website homepages and the Town and Parks and Recreation Facebook pages so residents may plan their beach trip accordingly.

While in the Compo Beach area, you are reminded to wear masks when walking on the beach boardwalk, using the restrooms or area sidewalks, or at any other time when you are unable to maintain a six-foot distance from others. Please have a mask available at all times.

First Selectman Marpe stated, “While we are thankful that officials did not need to close the beaches last weekend, the potential for it to occur this weekend remains. We are prepared to take the necessary steps to ensure public health and safety and close all access to the beaches should it be necessary. Your cooperation with the town staff and police who will be enforcing and maintaining traffic and crowd control is appreciated. Please remember that town health and safety officials have only the best interests of residents and guests in mind when making these difficult decisions. Please enjoy all the Town’s amenities in a safe and responsible manner while respecting family, neighbors, and friends. Everyone can help by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.”

