A Silver Alert has been issued for the following person:
Kayfli Leondro, 14-year-old female, 5’-3”, 110lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Last seen this afternoon in Norwalk.
Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 203-854-3113.
Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111
Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)