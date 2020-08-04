A Silver Alert has been issued for the following person:

Kayfli Leondro, 14-year-old female, 5’-3”, 110lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Last seen this afternoon in Norwalk.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 203-854-3113.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)