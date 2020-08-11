Westport News: Reminders and Information on Power Restoration

Westport, CT – The following message was issued by First Selectman Jim Marpe, the Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Westport Emergency Response Team today:

According to the DPW, most roads are considered passable and crews continue to clear debris on all roadways.

As of 11:15 AM EST, 13 percent, or approximately 1,600, of Westport’s Eversource customers are without power. Power restoration is being managed by Eversource and is a dynamic issue. The town is unable to answer inquiries on the status of specific outages and the particular work that may be necessary to restore power to a specific address or neighborhood. Only Eversource is able to do this work and provide this information.

Officials continue to compel Eversource to communicate responsibly and as accurately as possible to both town management and the general public. Eversource has not consistently provided any information about progress which has been a source of frustration for us all and for all of the residents who are asking for status updates. Sources are indicating that complex outages, less than 1 percent of customers, may require additional time for a complete restoration. Any new utility poles that require installation will be addressed tomorrow or shortly thereafter.

Residents can be assured that the concerns surrounding Eversource’s lack of communication and inadequate response to this emergency will be addressed by town officials as well as state and federal legislative representatives immediately after the recovery and restoration for this current situation is considered complete.

For those in need of relief, a cooling center has been established at Greens Farms Elementary School (17 Morningside Drive South) from 11 AM to 7 PM today. The entrance is located on the left side of the building by the bus loop.

o If you are not feeling well, please stay home.

o A face covering is required.

o Conform to social distancing regulations.

o Only 25 people will be allowed in the gym at one time. Entrance may be limited if there is a significant line.

Charging stations and Wi-Fi access is available at the Town Hall, Westport Weston Health District and the Westport Library. We request that residents limit their use of the charging stations to 1 hour to allow others the opportunity to charge their devices.

Non-potable (non-drinkable) water is available at all Westport firehouses for the purposes of flushing toilets and bathing.

Westport dispatch requests that residents not call in the same outage, downed tree or wires that have already been called in. The information has been reported to Eversource.

Parks and Recreation

The Longshore Golf Course and Longshore tennis courts and restrooms at ER Strait Marina are closed. Fueling pumps at ER Strait are not functioning.

Restrooms at Compo’s South Beach are now open. The fuel pumps at Compo are functioning.

Homeowner Information:

If your power has been restored and your cable/internet access remains down, please contact your provider. Those providers rely upon electrical restoration or pole re-installation before their services can be addressed.

Homeowners are often seriously injured trying to do their own post-storm cleanup work.

Homeowners should contact electricians to manage individual issues, such as wires that have been pulled from the home or electrical panels. These situations require a certified electrician to re-attach those wires. Once Eversource determines wires are safe, neither its crews nor Town DPW crews are allowed to re-attach or service to individual home electric panels.

Consider consulting a professional before undertaking any major restoration or tree / large limb removal.

Do not use a chain saw if you are not experienced in properly and safely operating it, or if you are not physically fit. If you must use a chainsaw, work only on the ground, not in a tree.

Use extreme caution when using ladders.

Stay safe in hot weather, hydrate, and pace yourself.

Food safety reminders:

Any food remaining in a refrigerator or freezer during the outage should be considered contaminated. Do not rely upon appearance or smell to determine if it is safe to consume. When in doubt, throw it out.

When power comes back on, clean out your refrigerator and freezer BEFORE you put new food in it. Wash the inside of the refrigerator and freezer with soap and warm water then wipe with a mild solution of ½ tablespoon bleach in a gallon of water. Keep doors open to allow to dry. Once dry, allow the unit to get cold before placing food inside.

Westport Yard Waste Site at Bayberry Lane is open for those who wish to discard tree limbs and branches.

All public meetings have been canceled until Wednesday

DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL and STATE PRIMARIES

TODAY, August 11, 2020

The polls are open TODAY (Tuesday, August 11) until 8:00pm. All voting will be take place at Bedford Middle School, 88 North Avenue. Please wear Personal Protective Equipment and participate in social distancing.

The Official Ballot Drop Box is located at the rear entrance of Town Hall. All ballots must be returned to the Town Clerk’s office no later than 8PM today, when the polls officially close.

This press release was made possible by: