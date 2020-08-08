Westport News: Silver Alert

(Westport, CT) On August 7, 2020 at approximately 9:00pm, Westport Police responded to a report of a missing person from 38 Weston Road. Yaroslava Cayvskaya aka Yaroslava Resnik (71 y/o) walked away from her home, possibly with two large suitcases, sometime after 7:15am, and we are concerned for her well-being. Cayvskaya is approximately 5’2” tall, slender build, with long blonde hair, and speaks with a heavy Ukrainian accent. Cayvskaya has been entered as a Missing Person and a Silver Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information that can help locate Cayvskaya is urged to call the Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000.