Westport Storm Update

Westport, CT – Town administration has issued the following updates and progress report:

The percentage of Eversource customers currently without power is 85%.

Eversource has deployed its make safe crew as of 6am this morning, so progress is expected on blocked roadways. DPW has initiated the clean-up of trees and debris and many previously impassable roads are now clear. Emergency access is prioritized.

Police are aware of the signal light outages at high traffic intersections and are making efforts to monitor them as power continues to be restored. Temporary signage and other warning devices have been deployed as equipment inventory allows in the areas determined to be of greatest need. However, please understand that the Police Department cannot safely or effectively provide personnel to manually direct traffic at all of the main intersections. Attempting to do so only creates more traffic back up and further disruption. Motorists should continue to proceed through intersections with caution and obey temporary signage where posted. Please allow extra time to reach your intended destination to account for increased traffic on our roadways.

AT&T Wireless and Verizon Wireless teams have been working around the clock to restore cellular service in Westport. Last night, Verizon successfully deployed a spot cell at the Compo beach area. AT&T has deployed a mobile cell tower at the Police Station. Many of the surrounding cell sites are back on line.

The charging station is currently down at the WCSA. Charging stations and WiFi can be accessed at the rear of Town Hall (110 Myrtle Avenue via access through St. John’s Place) and at the Westport Weston Health District (180 Bayberry Lane) in addition to WiFi access at the Library (20 Jesup Road).

Non-potable water filling stations are available at all fire houses.

Yesterday, Governor Lamont announced that the state of Connecticut has received approval for emergency disaster declaration from FEMA. This emergency declaration allows for direct Federal assistance in support of the ongoing State and local response effort. The Governor’s office will continue to work with municipalities to determine if Connecticut meets the threshold for a disaster declaration.

** Sign up for Emergency Notifications by registering at www.nixle.com, or by simply texting 06880 to 888777 from your mobile phone.

