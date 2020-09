The Bridgeport City Council will hold a press conference Wednesday, September 30th at 12:30 p.m., at 45 Lyon Terrace to announce the launch of the working team to advance the directives of Council item 130-19, “a proposed resolution committing to reallocating certain funds from the Police Department to address the

safety, security, and educational and social services needs of Bridgeport residents.”

