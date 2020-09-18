Norwalk News: Narcotics Arrest

#Norwalk CT–On September 16, 2020, at approximately 5 am Norwalk Police Special Services Division along with the Stamford Police Narcotics Unit arrested James ”Cassius” Williams. Williams was arrested in Stamford without incident as the result of a nine-month-long investigation where Williams sold crack-cocaine and powder cocaine in Norwalk and the greater Norwalk Area. At the time of his arrest, Williams was in possession of a large quantity of cocaine.

Arrested: James Williams ( 41-years old) of Norwalk

Charges: Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to sell (5 counts)

Bond $150,000