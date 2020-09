2020-09-18@2:33pm–#Fairfield CT– A woman received a summons for leaving a one-year-old child in the back of her car at 425 Post Road. According to reports, the woman arrived to have a procedure done at a doctor’s office in the facility. She was told that due to COVID procedures, the child was not allowed in the building. The report said the woman left the child in the backseat of the car with the windows “cracked open” and “Facetimed” the child while inside the offices.