Norwalk News: Stolen Cars

#Norwalk CT–On September 3, 2020 at 11:44 PM, an Officer who was patrolling the area of EastNorwalk noticed a vehicle traveling with neither headlights nor taillights illuminated. The Officer followed the vehicle and a short time later, the three occupants bailed while the vehicle was still in motion. The vehicle came to a stop when it rolled into a chain. Officers flooded the area in an attempt to locate the occupants. They were not located. Since Friday, August 28, 2020 (a week ago), there have been eight motor vehicles stolen from a different residents within the City of Norwalk. Each of these stolen vehicles had the keys left in the car. Neighboring towns are reporting similar upticks in stolen motor vehicles. In most of the Norwalk cases, arrests have been made and the vehicles have been located.

We implore the Norwalk community to ALWAYS lock all car doors and remove all valuables from within. NEVER leave keys or fobs anywhere in the vehicle, no matter how well you think they are hidden, or even if you believe the vehicle is blocked in.

