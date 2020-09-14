Shelton News: Death Investigation- Bodies Identified

Shelton CT–On 09/12/2020 at approximately 3:30 PM the Shelton Police Department responded to 88 Sorghum Rd. to conduct a welfare check of the residents. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals deceased inside the residence Officers identified the deceased as Gale P. Lupe, age 79, and her son Michael J. Kramer, age 59. Both Lupe and Kramer were the only occupants of the residence. The Shelton Police Department is currently investigating the incident with the assistance of the CT State Police Major Crime Central District, and the Office of the State’s Attorney Ansonia- Milford Judicial District. There is no threat to the public.

