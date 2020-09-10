Stratford Library Offers “Books Over Coffee”

The Stratford Library has announced its selections for the Fall/Winter 2020 series of “Books Over Coffee”, the monthly book discussion program that has been a popular staple at the library for over 30 years. The library continues to offer this lively forum even during unusual times by utilizing the Zoom platform. “Books Over Coffee”, which is free and open to the public, is offered on monthly Wednesday afternoons from 12-1 pm and is hosted on Zoom by Stratford Library staffer Linda LiDestri.

Opening the new series on Wednesday, September 30 will be The Women with Silver Wings by Katherine Sharp Landdeck. This is the thrilling true story of the daring female aviators who helped the United States win World War II–only to be forgotten by the country they served is explored in The Women with Silver Wings. Historian Landdeck introduces these young women as they meet the trailblazing pilots who first envisioned sending American women into the air, and whose rivalry would define the Women Air Force Service Pilots. For women, it was a chance to serve their country–and to prove that women aviators were just as skilled and able as men.

An additional event will occur in October with a “Meet-the-Author” discussion of Being Lolita, a memoir by former Stratford resident Alisson Wood. A dark romance evolves between Bunnell High School junior Alisson Wood and her charismatic English teacher in Wood’s breathtakingly powerful and honest memoir relating the journey of a young woman who must learn to rewrite her own story. Alisson Wood will be the special guest at the book discussion on October 7. Other titles for 2020 will be Stuart Truton’s 71/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle on October 28, The Exiles by Christina Baker Kline (November 18) and Dear Edward by Jane Napolitano (December 16).

Copies of all books are currently available for loan at the library’s Circulation Desk. The titles are also available for loan on Kindle and Nook eReaders. Participants are invited to register for “Books Over Coffee” online at: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/7073364?hs=a.

For further information visit the Stratford Library at 2203 Main Street in Stratford, Connecticut or call its Public Relations and Programming Office at: 203.385.4162. Timely information is also available on the library’s website at: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

