STRATFORD LIBRARY OFFERS “CAREER REBOOT”

#Stratford CT– The Stratford Library continues to offer stimulating online programs for area adults. In response to the current job crisis that has been a major result of the pandemic, the library offers Career Reboot Workshop, an online Zoom advice program set for Thursday, September 24 from 7-8 pm. It is free and open to the public.

Join Stratford native and career coach Ann Kaiser for a webinar about rebooting your career no matter what stage you’re at. In this workshop viewers will learn tips on exploring new fields, reworking a cover letter and resume and putting your best foot forward in interviews.

A graduate of Fordham University where she holds a BS in Psychology, Kaiser is currently based in New York City. She worked as a newspaper reporter and magazine editor before leading PR strategies for clients like The Hollywood Reporter, Telemundo and HuffPost. Kaiser works with clients all over the country helping them with career exploration and transition, resume writing, crafting cover letters, interview prep and salary negotiation.

To register for the Career Reboot Workshop email: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/7089296?hs=a or call the Stratford Library: 203.385.4162. Further information about Ann Kaiser is on her website: www.annkaiser.com

