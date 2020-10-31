Fairfield News: Go Big or GOURD home!

Fairfield Warde High School Marketing students gave the school “pumpkin” to talk about this week! The students came together to create the Annual Warde Great Pumpkin Patch.

Students were asked to prepare and organize a marketing campaign for an existing product.

They investigated and evaluated a product’s SWOT & PEST Analysis, Marketing Mix, Marketing Segmentation, and Competitive Position using a variety of research tools and methodologies.

Using their creativity, they were challenged to transform existing ideas and knowledge into new ideas using a pumpkin and making it resemble the existing product or service.