Norwalk News: Incident At Norwalk Inn

Sofia Gulino of the Norwalk Police Department said “There has been no homicide at the Norwalk Inn. There is an investigation actively going on, however, there is no threat to the public, and nothing further to report at this time”.

2020-10-17@10:45PMish–#Norwalk CT–According to radio reports, the Westport Police were dispatched to the Norwalk Inn on East Avenue for K-9 to track for a possible homicide suspect. At this time they were tracking a bloody trail near Concord Street (this info was intentionally delayed).