HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the release of a strategic plan on workforce development, which was created by the Governor’s Workforce Council and generates a set of recommendations focused on setting a coordinated, statewide strategy for building an equitable, inclusive, and innovative workforce that meets the needs of the current economic environment and has the ability to adapt to the needs of the future.

“From the very beginning of my administration, I have emphasized how critical a strong workforce is for the success of Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “This pandemic has made this more relevant than ever. This effort, led by the Governor’s Workforce Council, is laying the foundation for not only a robust workforce, but the long-term success of Connecticut as a whole.”

While the Governor’s Workforce Council has led this effort, lasting partnerships have been created to help inform the recommendations within the plan. By speaking with industry representatives, educators, state agencies, local and national policymakers, community-based organizations, and other key stakeholder groups, the Governor’s Workforce Council was able to draft a list of recommendations that encapsulates the needs of a wide variety of critical stakeholders across the state.

“The development of this plan is a prime example of how we can convene stakeholders from all across the state, with a wide variety of perspectives, to contribute in a meaningful way to crafting recommendations that will help create a workforce that is inclusive, modern, and high-performing,” Kelli Vallieres, executive director of the Office of Workforce Strategy in the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, said.

This strategic plan focuses on four key areas:

1. Developing a workforce agenda that reflects the talent needs of business and industry;

2. Building an educational system that is agile and able to meet these needs;

3. Ensuring students and job seekers have the support they need to maintain participation in the workforce; and

4. Crafting a data system infrastructure that tracks outcomes and progress of the workforce over time.

“The strategic plan is a critical first step in developing a nation-leading workforce in Connecticut, but there is more work to be done,” Garrett Moran, chair of the Governor’s Workforce Council, said. “This charter lays out the workforce goals and strategies for the state, and I have the utmost confidence in our industry partners, educators, state agencies, and other key stakeholders to effectively implement these recommendations over the coming years.”

**Download: Governor’s Workforce Council strategic plan on workforce development

