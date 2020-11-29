Ansonia News: Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Ansonia Police UPDATE: On November 29, 2020 at about 7:00 P.M., the Ansonia Police Department received a call of a person laying in the road at the intersection of East Main, Main, North Main and State Streets. Officers located a male in the road at the intersection seriously injured; a short distance away on North Main Street a motorcycle with heavy damage was located on its side. Video footage from the area confirmed the male in the road was the operator of the motorcycle and the accident involved only the motorcycle and no other vehicles. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene, his name will be released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The investigation into the fatal accident has resulted in the closure of the following roads. North Main Street from Fourth Street to Main Street. Main Street from Maple Street to State Street. State Street from North Cliff Street to Main Street. East Main Street from Kingston Drive to North Main Street. All traffic should avoid the area until further notice.

The department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553



2020-11-29@7:02pm–#Ansonia CT– Report of a motorcyclist being struck by a car at Main and East Main Street and the driver fled the scene. This may be a fatal crash according to radio reports.

