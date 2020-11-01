Fairfield News: Signs Trigger Vandals

A Fairfield home on Davis Road was vandalized during the overnight hours. Police were called to the Davis Road home at 9am on Saturday morning, 10/31 to find political signs defaced and spray painted with BLM and ACAB. Anti-Trump profanities were found to be written on the driveway in shaving cream and the property’s mailbox was covered in shaving cream. A vehicle parked in the driveway was also egged.

The owner of the home is a republican member of Fairfield’s Board of Finance. The homeowner was not present when the overnight incident occurred. The incident was reported by a caretaker of the property.

The Fairfield Police Department understands that this incident has caused concern to those living within our community. We are working diligently to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident.

