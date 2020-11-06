Norwalk News: Roommate Stabbing

2020-11-05@12:30AMish–Early Thursday morning, officers were called to an address on Bouton Street for

a male bleeding from the neck. Responding officers detained the suspect, Walter Brooks-Rivera,

while he was running from the scene. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was

brought to the hospital and is still being treated. Detectives were called in to investigate, and

have determined the stabbing was an altercation between two roommates. This case remains

under investigation. The suspect, Walter Brooks-Rivera was charged in this case. Anyone with

information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011

Arrested Walter Brooks-Rivera (age19) of Norwalk

Charges: Assault in the First Degree Bond $500,000