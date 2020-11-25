Shelton News: Armed Robbery-Victim Shot

2020-11-24@10:45PM (no typo–Shelton Police responded to the area of 320

Coram Ave for a report of a shooting. Police located the 35-year-old male victim who

stated that he stopped inside the Wells Fargo Bank on Coram Ave to make a transaction.

The victim exited the bank and was approached by two black males wearing masks and

hoods. Both male suspects had guns and took the victim’s wallet and phone. The male

suspects fled on foot and the victim began to follow them. One of the male suspects then

turned and shot the victim in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital with

non-life-threatening injuries.



Shelton Detectives responded and processed the scene. Anyone with any information is

asked to call the Shelton Police Department at (203) 924-1544.

