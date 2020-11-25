Westport News: Crash!

2020-11-25@2PMish–#Westport CT– The Westport Fire Department along with Westport Police

and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Saugatuck Ave at the intersection of

Charles St. Units arrived on scene and found a utility truck and a passenger vehicle involved in

a crash. The utility truck struck a utility pole after impact and the pole subsequently fell on top

of the truck. Power and other utility lines fell on top of the truck and the surrounding area. It is

believed that the fallen power lines caused phone and cable lines to ignite and burn

approximately 150 feet south of the accident. This pole and wire fire resulted in utility lines

falling to the ground south of the crash. Both drivers were evaluated for non-life-threatening

injuries and one was transported to the hospital. DEEP was notified due to a transformer leak

after it fell on the utility truck. Westport Police are investigating the cause of the crash. At the

time of this writing Saugatuck Ave remains closed to all traffic from I-95 Southbound exit 17

to I-95 Northbound exit 17, and Charles St remains closed from Franklin St to Saugatuck Ave.