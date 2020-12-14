https://www.doingitlocal.com/2020/12/87391/

FAIRFIELD, CT – Fairfield Museum & History Center is pleased to

announce the completion of its multi-year restoration of the Ogden House Historical property.

The final phase of the project was generously funded by a matching grant from 1772 Foundation

and Preservation Connecticut to aid with the repair of the Ogden house exterior. The restoration

work was performed by Domus Constructors.

Built in 1740 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places (#79002651), Ogden House

is among the oldest residences open to the public in Fairfield County, CT. In addition to its

historical significance, Ogden House is an important property that is used for educational

programming throughout the year and is an integral part of the Fairfield Museum’s highly

successful K-12 school and family programming. The newly completed project marks the end of

a decade-long careful restoration effort to ensure the stability of the Ogden House structure and

to secure its present and future use and relevance to the community.

“Ogden House has been beloved by generations of Fairfield residents and regional audiences,

alike,” commented Mike Jehle, Fairfield Museum Executive Director. “It is the most admired

and frequently visited historic structure managed by the Fairfield Museum and central to the

Museum’s educational mission. Restoration and continuous upkeep are critical to maintaining this

treasured property that is a showpiece for 18th-century colonial domestic life and offers a unique

opportunity to explore both colonial home life and national history.”

