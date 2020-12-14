https://www.doingitlocal.com/2020/12/87394/

2020-12-13@7:25pm–#Bridgeport CT–In a story we were first to tell you about, Bridgeport Police say an assault was reported near 242 Harral Avenue. ​Responding officers located a 26-year-old male victim in front of 250 Harral Avenue suffering from wounds to his lower extremities. The victim was transported by medics to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The victim had several injuries of an unknown origin that will be examined at autopsy. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.