Connecticut’s Energy Assistance Program (CEAP). This program helps low-income home owners and renters pay their heating bills. I was proud to increase funding for CEAP through the CARES Act, which I co-sponsored and voted for last March.

To qualify for this program, you must make below 60% of the median income, or $72,394 for a family of four. To apply for CEAP, contact the Community Action Agency site in your town. A list of sites and their contact information is listed below:

Bridgeport Alliance (203) 384-6904 Darien Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720 Easton Alliance (203) 384-6904 Fairfield Alliance (203) 384-6904 Greenwich Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720 Monroe Alliance (203) 384-6904 New Canaan Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720 Norwalk Alliance (203) 384-6904 Oxford TEAM (203) 736-5420 Redding Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720 Ridgefield Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720 Shelton TEAM (203) 736-5420 Stamford Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720 Trumbull Alliance (203) 384-6904 Weston Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720 Westport Alliance (203) 384-6904 Wilton Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720

