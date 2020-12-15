Connecticut’s Energy Assistance Program (CEAP). This program helps low-income home owners and renters pay their heating bills. I was proud to increase funding for CEAP through the CARES Act, which I co-sponsored and voted for last March.
To qualify for this program, you must make below 60% of the median income, or $72,394 for a family of four. To apply for CEAP, contact the Community Action Agency site in your town. A list of sites and their contact information is listed below:
|Bridgeport
|Alliance
|(203) 384-6904
|Darien
|Community Action Agency of Western CT
|(203) 357-0720
|Easton
|Alliance
|(203) 384-6904
|Fairfield
|Alliance
|(203) 384-6904
|Greenwich
|Community Action Agency of Western CT
|(203) 357-0720
|Monroe
|Alliance
|(203) 384-6904
|New Canaan
|Community Action Agency of Western CT
|(203) 357-0720
|Norwalk
|Alliance
|(203) 384-6904
|Oxford
|TEAM
|(203) 736-5420
|Redding
|Community Action Agency of Western CT
|(203) 357-0720
|Ridgefield
|Community Action Agency of Western CT
|(203) 357-0720
|Shelton
|TEAM
|(203) 736-5420
|Stamford
|Community Action Agency of Western CT
|(203) 357-0720
|Trumbull
|Alliance
|(203) 384-6904
|Weston
|Community Action Agency of Western CT
|(203) 357-0720
|Westport
|Alliance
|(203) 384-6904
|Wilton
|Community Action Agency of Western CT
|(203) 357-0720
