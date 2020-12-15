Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Energy Assistance

Connecticut’s Energy Assistance Program (CEAP). This program helps low-income home owners and renters pay their heating bills. I was proud to increase funding for CEAP through the CARES Act, which I co-sponsored and voted for last March.  

To qualify for this program, you must make below 60% of the median income, or $72,394 for a family of four. To apply for CEAP, contact the Community Action Agency site in your town. A list of sites and their contact information is listed below:

Bridgeport Alliance (203) 384-6904 
Darien Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720 
Easton Alliance (203) 384-6904 
Fairfield Alliance (203) 384-6904 
Greenwich Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720 
Monroe Alliance (203) 384-6904 
New Canaan Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720 
Norwalk Alliance (203) 384-6904  
Oxford TEAM (203) 736-5420 
Redding Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720 
Ridgefield Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720 
Shelton TEAM (203) 736-5420 
Stamford Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720 
Trumbull Alliance (203) 384-6904 
Weston Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720 
Westport Alliance (203) 384-6904 
Wilton Community Action Agency of Western CT (203) 357-0720 

