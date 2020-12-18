Google Anti-Trust Lawsuit

WASHINGTON, D.C U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, released the following statement in response to an antitrust lawsuit brought against Google today by a bipartisan coalition of state Attorneys General, including Connecticut Attorney General William Tong:

“This suit represents an overwhelming, bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general filing a third antitrust lawsuit against Google, making the forceful case that Google has abused its dominance in search and sought to squash competition. Google has entrenched its dominant position in online search by inserting itself into countless aspects of our daily lives – our phones, our desktops, and our connected devices – and relies on its vast troves of data to wipe out the competition. As I’ve said for years, consumers deserve more—and markets deserve more–than tech giants’ abuses of dominance, which have gone unchecked for far too long. There is more to be done, but antitrust enforcement actions against Google and Facebook must mark the start of a new era of accountability for Big Tech.”

This press release was made possible by: