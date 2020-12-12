I-95 Shutdown Due To Accident

2020-12-12@11:15pm–#Stratford CT–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– A multi-car / tractor-trailer accident on the Moses Wheeler Bridge I-95 southbound between exits 34 and 32 are shut down due to the accident. Heavy fog is making travel difficult. Firefighters reporting a heavy diesel leak from one of the tractor-trailers All people in the cars have minor injuries, the tractor-trailer operator has more serious injuries. The photo is looking south on the bridge in Milford, which normally gives you a good view of the bridge.