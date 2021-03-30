Stratford Library Music Series

The Stratford Library will conclude its online, three-part music series with author/percussionist Craig Harris on Sunday, April 11 at 2 pm. The session, which utilizes archival audio and video, storytelling, history and music, is concluding with “Laugh”, an exciting multimedia and participatory adult program exploring the rib-tickling world of musical humor. Presented on the Zoom platform, the series is free and open to the public.

Driven by a passion for music, Craig Harris, author of The New Folk Music, The Band: Pioneers of Americana Music, and Heartbeat, Warble, and the Electric Powwow: American Indian Music, has covered the roots music scene for newspapers, magazines and music-oriented websites for more than four decades. A skilled hand drummer, he’s appeared in concert and/or on recordings with Rod MacDonald and C.J. Chenier & His Red Hot Louisiana Zydeco Band and is currently a member of the Standing Bear Jam Band and the Gaea Star Band. Possessing a Master’s in education, Harris taught music in public and charter schools for a quarter of a century before launching his multicultural, participatory programs.

“Laugh” will be held from 2-3 pm on Sunday, April 11. To register for the Zoom presentation and receive an invitation link, visit: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/7387224.

For further information call the library at: 203.385-4162.

