Westport News: Funny Money

#Westport CT–On February 12, 2020, Westport Police officers responded to a local gas station on a

report that an individual allegedly made a purchase with a counterfeit $100.00 bill. The gas

station’s manager stated that the suspect paid for $10.00 worth of gas with a $100.00 bill and

then left the area. The manager went on to say that after the suspect departed, he marked the bill

with his counterfeit detector pen and realized that the bill was fake.

A short time after this incident, the investigating officer was advised that the Wilton

Police had arrested an individual for attempting to pass $100.00 counterfeit bills. The suspect

was identified as Tevon Johnson. Westport officers went to the Wilton Police Department to

speak with Mr. Johnson and observed that he matched the description of the individual who

committed the alleged crime in Westport. Mr. Johnson declined to be interviewed by the officer.

Based upon the investigation, an arrest warrant was sought and granted for Mr. Johnson’s arrest.

On March 9, 2021, Mr. Johnson was taken into custody by Westport detectives. He was

charged with Forgery in the First Degree and Larceny in the Sixth Degree.

