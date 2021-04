2021-04-19@10:18pm–#Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport Police received a call from a person indicating their vehicle was just stolen. The incident occurred in the 50th block of Bunnell St. The victim is a Dominos delivery driver indicated while returning to the vehicle while delivering food the a party stole his vehicle. The suspect did display a firearm. No further information and unknown direction of travel. Police are investigating.

