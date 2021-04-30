Good forecast to get the car washed and the oil changed!

TonightIncreasing clouds, with a low around 40. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph.

Saturday NightA 20 percent chance of showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 9 mph.SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Here’s some coupons to save you money!!