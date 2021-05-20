Bridgeport Police Mass Exodus Continues

#Bridgeport CT–The mass exodus at Bridgeport Police , including new recruits continues. Officer Amanda Gonzalez who was made the “face of Bridgeport Police” by the chief has resigned and going to Branford Police Department her last day was today.

Bridgeport Police also lost Officer Crystal Manuele to the state to be a Department of Mental Health Officer on May 18th.

Let’s not forget Officer Recruit Officer Kathleen Edwards who was put on administrative leave after losing her badge and wallet at the double shooting at the illegal after hours bar at 1023 Main Street on Sunday.

Police staffing is approaching critical status yet there are highly trained, seasoned officer who are still on administrative leave or assigned to departments other than patrol as punishment. Some have been reassigned for two years or more. Reverend D. Stanley Lord, President of the Bridgeport Chapter of the NAACP said they have filed a complaint regarding this practice as well as the Bridgeport Police Internal Affairs reports to the chief, not the mayor or police commissioner as they did in the past.