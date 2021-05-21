GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES UPDATED MASK PROTOCOLS

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that a new set of COVID-19 safety protocols regarding the use of face masks will be implemented in Connecticut beginning Wednesday, May 19, 2021, as a result of the updated recommendations released late last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new order will include:



OutdoorsMasks not required



IndoorsVaccinated not required to wear masksUnvaccinated must continue to wear masks



Businesses, state and local government offices and events may choose to require universal maskingMasks will still be required in certain settings such as healthcare facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools, and childcare

In addition to the revised order, the Connecticut Department of Public Health on May 19 will issue revised recommendations and considerations for masks in businesses, large gatherings and events, and other settings, as well as more detailed descriptions of the settings where masks will continue to be required.

As was previously announced, all of the other COVID-19 sector rules for businesses that had been implemented in Connecticut will also be lifted on May 19.

“Connecticut is one of the most vaccinated states in the nation, and I couldn’t be more proud of the people of our state who have made the commonsense decision to be vaccinated, as well as all of our healthcare workers who have done an incredible job rolling the vaccine out as quickly as possible,” Governor Lamont said. “If you have not yet been vaccinated, I strongly recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as possible. Dozens of clinics across Connecticut no longer require appointments to receive a vaccination, and it has never been easier to get one.”



Individuals with questions about the COVID-19 vaccination program or who would like to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine can visit ct.gov/covidvaccine.

A list of walk-up clinics that do not require appointments in advance can be found at ct.gov/covidvaccine/walkup.



Those who have further questions or do not have access to the internet can call Connecticut’s COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.

