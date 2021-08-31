Bridgeport News: Structure Fire

2021-08-30@3:57pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Benham Avenue for a fire on the 2nd the 3rd floor of a multi-family home. Everyone made it out safely and there were no reported injuries. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause. The American Red Cross is helping four families – seven adults – three children after a fire today on Benham Ave., Bridgeport. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families’ immediate needs. Responders included: Mark Rozelle, Ben Yambao and Susan Shaw.