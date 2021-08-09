The Connecticut Department of Transportation is asking for your help in stopping the spread of Spotted Lanternfly in Connecticut

A new invasive insect is making its way into Connecticut and the Department of Transportation is asking for travelers and residents to be on the lookout for “hitch hikers” on vehicles and trailers entering or traveling within the state. In other states, travel corridors have been linked to the spread of this invasive insect. Inspect your vehicles, RV’s, trailers, and other items for the spotted lanternfly when travelling through areas with known or suspected populations (currently Fairfield County including the towns of Greenwich, Stamford, New Canaan, Norwalk, Fairfield, and Westport). These insects are known to hitch a ride on vehicles and clothing.

During the months of August through November the adults of this pest may be seen and can attach themselves or enter vehicles and trailers, “hitch hiking” their way into our state, and threatening our crops and trees. The Department of Transportation is asking travelers to check their vehicles for this pest, and if found, take a picture, destroy the insect, and report it to The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

What is the Spotted Lanternfly?



The spotted lanternfly Lycorma delicatula, (SLF) is not a fly, but is an exotic, invasive sap-feeding planthopper that has the potential to severely impact Connecticut’s agricultural crops, particularly apples, grapes, and hops, and ornamental trees. Spotted lanternfly adults feed on more than 70 species of plants. Its preferred host tree-of-heaven (Ailanthus altissima) is highly invasive and is abundant along highways, in urban areas, and along the edges of agricultural and industrial areas, where the spotted lanternfly could easily become established.



Why is it so important to stop an SLF invasion?



Approximately half of Connecticut’s trees are threatened by a spotted lanternfly invasion according to data from Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). As spotted lanternfly nymphs and adults feed on the sap from trees and vines, the entire plant can become weakened. The excretions from these leaf-hopping insects encourage the growth of black sooty mold, thereby reducing photosynthesis. Agricultural crops will have reduced yields due to the SLF feeding on fruit and generally weakening plants, if not destroying them (DEEP, 2020).



What should citizens do if they see a spotted lanternfly?

The public is urged to report potential sightings of this invasive pest. If you suspect you have found a SLF, snap a picture of it, destroy the insect, and fill out our reporting form by clicking this link: SLF Reporting Form. If you have other questions or comments please email ReportSLF@ct.gov. Include in your email your contact information, any photos, and any other pertinent information. Permission by residents and businesses for state and federal plant inspectors to examine host trees on private property will be helpful in determining the extent of the infestation. All reports are confidential.



What is CTDOT doing to help?



The Connecticut Department of Transportation is working collaboratively with the US Department of Agriculture, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to:

Spread the word via informational posters and flyers at our rest stops

Allow traps to be placed within CTDOT Right-of-Way to help gauge the spread of this invasive pest

Train our field personnel in identification, reporting, and proper precautions to halt the spread.

For more information on the Spotted Lanternfly in Connecticut, visit: Spotted Lanternfly – SLF (ct.gov).