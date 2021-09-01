Westport News: Larceny

On July 13, 2021, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a Westport Police officer responded to

the Saugatuck Rowing Club, 521 Riverside Avenue, on a report of a larceny that occurred in late

June. An employee stated that as he was reviewing security footage from June 26, 2021, he

observed an individual go to two different rowing shells and allegedly steal GPS device from

each one. The complainant said that the purported suspect is a former member of the rowing

club who he identified as Peter Derow. Mr. Derow was interviewed regarding this matter, and

reportedly admitted to the officer that he stole the devices.



Based on the investigation, a warrant for Mr. Derow’s arrest was completed and signed

by a Superior Court Judge. On the morning of August 28, 2021, Mr. Derow turned himself in at

the Westport Police Department. Per the warrant, he was charged with two counts of Larceny in

the Sixth Degree. Mr. Derow was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to be

arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on September 10, 2021.

