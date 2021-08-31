Norwalk News: SHOTS FIRED – ARBOR DRIVE

On Monday, 8/30/2021, Norwalk Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Arbor Drive on

the report of possible shots fired. Officers located several shell casings in the area. No injuries

were reported.

The scene was taken over by the Detective Bureau, whose investigators are actively utilizing

different techniques, to identify and locate any suspects. It is believed that this was a targeted

incident.

Norwalk Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding the incident

contact lead investigator, Detective Taylor at (203)854-3183 or by email at

ltaylor@norwalkct.org. Those wishing to provide information anonymously may do so using

one of the three ways below:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,

followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

