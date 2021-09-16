Bridgeport News: Burglary Suspect Caught

2021-09-16@12:39am–#Bridgeport CT–Police received a call about a burglary in progress in the 400 block of Union Avenue. Police located and detained the suspect, David Young of Bridgeport in the rear of the building. He was observed allegedly stealing items from this location and there is video footage of him doing so. He was charged with the following:

53a-102 Burglary 2nd Deg

53a-117 Criminal Mischief 3rd Deg

Bond is set at $10,000

AFTER CONDUCTING A NCIC SEARCH IT WAS LATER FOUND THAT DAVID YOUNG HAD SEVERAL WARRANTS OUTSTANDING. HE WAS SUBSEQUENTLY CHARGED ADDITIONALLY WITH:

Failure to Appear in the 2nd degree C.G.S 53a-173 under original docket number U04W-CR20-0489185-S.Bond $1,000

Violation of Probation C.G.S 53a-32 under original docket number F02BCR200335443S Bond $10,000

Violation of Probation C.G.S 53a-32 under original docket number F02BCR200335400S Bond $10,000

Violation of Probation C.G.S 53a-32 under original docket number F02BCR200335382S Bond $10,000

Violation of Probation C.G.S 53a-32 under original docket number F02BCR200335387S Bond $15,000

Failure to Appear in the 2nd degree under original docket number U04W-CR20-0489191-S. Bond $1,000

Violation of Probation C.G.S 53a-32 under original docket number F02BCR200335476S Bond $10,000