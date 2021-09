2021-09-05@1:50am–#Bridgeport CT– Police report that they received calls about a vehicle with two people inside at Maple and Kossuth Street was shot at 7 to 8 times and one person is in critical condition as a result. The shooter fled towards the Washington Park area. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE BRIDGEPORT POLICE 203-576-TIPS

