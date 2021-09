Fairfield News: Theft From Cars

:9/10@7:00am– 30 block of Brooklawn Terrace – Catalytic converter taken

9/10@2:49pm– 200 block of Westford Drive $200 taken from unlocked car

9/10@7:44pm– 900 block of Burr Street- vehicle rummaged through, nothing of value taken

9/10 @11:11pm– 100 block of Bennett Street wallet and cash taken.

