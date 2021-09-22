Norwalk Police Need Your Help IDing Bank Robber

#Norwalk CT– On September 21st, 2021 at approximately 1:50 p.m., the suspect pictured

robbed the Fairfield County Bank at 121 New Canaan Ave. The suspect was

wearing blue latex gloves, a hard hat, sunglasses and a mask resembling a tiger’s

mouth. The suspect passed the teller a note demanding cash and that he was

armed. The suspect did not display a weapon, but manipulated his backpack to

make it seem like he was armed. The suspect was given money and fled the area

in a white sedan with no plates, possibly older Hyundai, and was last seen in the

area of Parallel Street and Cavanaugh Street.



Norwalk Police Investigators are asking for your help: if anyone has any

information about this incident, please contact Det. Sura at 203-854- 3039. You

can provide anonymous information in any of the following ways:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text

field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)