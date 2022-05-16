Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Narcotics Arrest – Cocaine and Fentanyl

May 16, 2022

#Norwalk CT– On May 15, 2022, Officers were dispatched to a call for a medical aid, which led to the arrest of Shane Osullivan, and the seizure of suspected cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Officers responded to 726 Connecticut Ave (McDonald’s) on the report of an unconscious male in the handicap stall of the men’s bathroom. The male had locked individuals out, and would not respond or unlock the door. A razor was observed on the ground. The male was fully clothed, sitting on the toilet. Officers unlocked the door and observed the man, later identified as Osullivan, sitting and in possession of a pocket knife, metal straw, measuring cup, a box of baking soda, propane torch, and plastic baggies containing a white powdery substance. Osullivan was slurring his speech and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. An ambulance was summoned to the scene, and would eventually transport Osullivan to Norwalk Hospital for treatment.

The items in the stall were seized as evident. The weight of the white powdery substance was 11.69 grams, and tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl. After his release from the hospital, Osullivan was transported to police headquarters to face charges, and was held on a $250,000 bond.
Arrested: Shane Michael Osullivan, 37, of 109 North Street, Foxborough, MA.Charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell, ParaphernaliaBond: $250,000Court Date: May 24, 2022.

