Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Stratford Public Works Yard 550 Patterson Avenue

Free for Stratford residents with valid resident sticker.

Lists of accepted and non-accepted items are posted at stratfordct.gov/things-to-know. To obtain a resident sticker contact Stratford Recreation Department: 203-385-4052.

