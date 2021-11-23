Bridgeport Police Chief: No Water For You!

With Thanksgiving upon us, you really wouldn’t think that drinking water at work would be something to be thankful for. That is the case at the Bridgeport Police Department. A number of sources said that right after the courts ruled that the city was wrong to name Rebeca Garcia as assistant police chief in 2019 the water deliveries stopped. Officers checked into whether it was a non-payment issue but I’ve learned that the chief told the union that “potable drinking water” is not a requirement. I reached out to union president Brad Sealy, I left a voice mail that said I reached union president Chuck Paris who was union president a couple years ago.

With pettiness like this it is no surprise the department have lost over 110 officers in the last few months. I jokingly recommended in the past about a go fund me account for providing crime scene tape, but now it looks like they could use if for a basic need. WATER!