Winter Parking Regulations and Snow Removal

Effective December 1, 2021

There shall be in the City a twenty-four hour (24) a day, seven (7) days a week, parking ban on all city streets and highways. The purpose is to allow snow equipment to remove snow and ice as quickly as possible from all city streets and highways.

For this winter season, motor vehicles are allowed to park on the odd-numbered side of municipal streets starting on December 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022.



The following are exceptions to the winter parking regulations:



City streets that display “No Parking Signs” shall be exempt from alternate side parking during the winter parking season in the area designated by the “No Parking Signs.” These streets include: South Cliff Street, North State Street, Crescent Street (Howard Ave to Day St.), Franklin Street (Jackson to Wakelee Ave), Colony Street, Division Street and North Spring Street (from Hill Street to Jewett Street), High Street (Lester St. to Howard Ave), Doyle Drive, Fourth Street (Gatison Park area). Church St., Holbrook St. (Pork Hollow to Jackson St.) and Pork Hollow.



Winter parking is allowed only on the odd side of the following street(s):

• Star Street



Parking is only permitted on the even numbered side of the following streets, regardless of the calendar year:

• Fifth Street;

• Jewett St. (North Spring Street to Platt Street);

• Hotchkiss Terrace (the area west of Kathy Lane);

• North Cliff Street;

• Colony Street, north of Gardner’s Lane;

• Park Place.



Parking is prohibited on the following streets: Stage Coach Road, Remer Street, Union Street, Crowley Street, Pleasant Street, Beaver Street, (North Street to the Seymour Line), Holbrook Court and Father Lar Drive, Lawton Terrace, Crescent Street (Howard Ave to Lester St.), North Fourth Street, Prospect Street, (Moulthrop St. to Viselli Court), Rockwood Ave. Ext., Viselli Court, Walkers Court, Oak Lane and Carver St.



Parking is prohibited on Main Street, West Main Street and East Main Street from 1200 a.m. (midnight) to 6:00 a.m.



Any person receiving a written notice for violating the regulation must either submit payment of $15.00, or file a formal appeal, to the Police Department within ten (10) days. The fine will increase to $30.00 after ten (10) days.



Residents should also be aware of the city regulation that requires the removal of snow and ice from sidewalks within 12 hours from the end of the snowfall. The owner of the land and or the person having care and control of the property shall be responsible for the removal. Any violation of this may result in an infraction for violation of a town ordinance.

This press release was made possible by: