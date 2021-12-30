Fairfield News: Arrest Made In Shell Station Robbery

On December 27, 2021, at approximately 7:43 PM, the Fairfield Police Department responded to a report

of an armed robbery at Fairfield Shell, 1139 Post Road, Fairfield, CT.

Officers arrived at the business and located the victim, an employee, who stated they were just robbed at

gun point and a male subject had taken cash from both registers. The male was described a black male,

wearing a black face covering (similar to that of a balaclava), all black clothing and had a black backpack

on. The victim reported the male exited the store in a western direction on the Post Road but was not sure

if he entered a vehicle. No one was injured during the course of this incident.

Detectives arrived on scene an began conducting a concurrent investigation with Patrol Officers.

Surveillance video revealed a male subject wearing all black with a black backpack and clear gloves enter

the business at 7:38 PM. The male walked around the store and then entered the bathroom before coming

back out into the store again. The male wandered around some more before selecting a roll of Mentos

which he brought to the counter where the clerk began to ring up the purchase. The male paid for the

item and as the clerk was retrieving change from the cash register drawer, the male removed a black pistol

from his backpack, leaned over the counter and held the pistol up to the clerk’s arm. The clerk removed

the cash register drawers and the male began grabbing cash from the drawers until a customer walked into

the store. The male subject then left the store at 7:41 PM and walked out of view of the store’s

surveillance cameras.

Police K9’s were utilized in a subsequent search of the area for the suspect. During the course of a K9

track, clear latex gloves, believed to have been worn by the suspect, were located on the ground in the

parking lot of the gas station. In addition, Detectives processed the scene to include swabbing for

possible traces of the suspect’s DNA.

A review of surveillance footage from businesses surrounding the Shell Gas station allowed Detectives to

develop a number of investigative leads which lead to identifying Torik Baldwin (DOB 10/13/1976) as a

possible suspect. In cooperation with the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Judicial District of Bridgeport,

several search and seize warrants were applied for and granted. Over the course of a two day period,

Detectives conducted an ongoing surveillance operation on the suspect. This operation culminated with

Baldwin’s arrest at his home on East Main Street in Bridgeport. In addition, the investigation resulted in

the seizure of the firearm believed to have been used in the Robbery (later determined to be a Glock 19

replica BB gun). Detectives also located the clothing believed to have been worn during the robbery as

well as cash believed to be proceeds of the crime.

On December 29, 2021, Torik Baldwin (DOB 10/13/1976) of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with

violations of C.G.S. 53a-134 Robbery 1st Degree and 53a-123 Larceny 2nd Degree. He was issued a

court appearance date of January 12, 2022 at Bridgeport Superior Court and held on a $100,000 bond. He

was later released after posting bond through a bondsman.