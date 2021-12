2021-12-30@726am–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic—State police investigated a crash early this morning on I-95 northbound near exit 19. Police say Felix Zhingrl of Middle Village New York struck an unidentified driver in a an 2014 Acura ejecting the driver who is in serious condition at Bridgeport Hospital. State Police ask that if anyone has information regarding the crash to contact Trooper Lebron-Hernandez at Troop G at 203-696-2500.